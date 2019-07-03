Crawley man drowned snorkelling on holiday

A Crawley man drowned while snorkelling in Vanuatu, an inquest heard.

Benjamin Charter, 43, who lived in Jasper Drive, Crawley, tragically died on June 7.

An inquest into his death opened at Crawley Coroner’s Court yesterday (July 2).

It heard how the business analyst had been on holiday with his partner in Port Vila, Vanuatu. The pair had been staying at Eratap Beach Resort.

On the morning of June 7, Mr Charter went snorkelling in the sea, the inquest heard.

After getting into trouble, he had to be pulled from the water and taken to shore, where his tragic death was confirmed by paramedics.

A post-mortem examination was carried out after his death and the cause of death was confirmed as drowning, the inquest heard.

A full inquest into his death will take place on September 24.

