Crawley leisure centres open their doors for free for service men and women in aid of Armed Forces Day

Everyone Active is offering members of the Armed Forces complimentary access to its leisure centres in the area on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June. The goodwill gesture has been made to mark Armed Forces Day, which takes place on Saturday 26 June.

During this week, all those who have and continue to serve in the Armed Forces will be granted free-of-charge access to the gym and public swimming sessions at K2 Crawley and The Bewbush Centre.

There are currently more than 198,000 UK Service Personnel. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for the nation to show their support for these service men and women and their families, as well as veterans and reservists.

Jon Hodgson, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’re determined to support the people in our local community, including service men and women.

“This initiative helps us to show our appreciation for the work they do. Whether it’s a work out in the gym or a few leisurely lengths of the pool, we hope they are able to take advantage of the wealth of activities we offer.”