Simon Kelly was diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer in June this year.

The disease was picked up during a routine blood test after he appeared to have a recurring stomach bug.

Simon Kelly

He was found to be severely anaemic and was taken to a hospital for further tests which revealed that in fact he has stage 4 bowel cancer which has already spread to his liver and stomach.

The family are now using Go Fund Me to try and raise the funds that will help pay for treatment he will hopefully be able to gain in a specialist clinic once the chemo is complete in the UK.

Simon, from Tilgate, has had four courses of chemo so far and the GoFundMe page has raised £4,635 from nearly 100 donors.

And Simon's sister Natasha says they are grateful for all the support. She said: "Thank you for all the kind words and encouragement, it really is touching and helping Si feel the love and support at this difficult time. The money has been overwhelming so far.

"Sometimes in life we don't realise how much love and support is out there for you until you really need it to be shown."

It was a huge shock to Simon, his wife Kamila and the family when he was diagnosed. Natasha said: "It was so shocking and still hard to believe, especially for someone so young and active.

"He is staying positive, but his body is getting tired after Chemo."

And on the GoFundMe page, which is organised by Natasha, she said Simon 'fully believes that he can beat the disease'.

The page also says: "Simon is a loving, caring husband and a fantastic dad to three boys: twins aged 13 and eldest almost 16 years old. Simon has so many plans and dreams and is determined that cancer will not stand in the way of fulfilling them!"

Natasha said: "He wants to see the boys grow up, his eldest son is currently doing his GCSE;s and Simon wants to support and see his three boys follow their dreams. He also wants to share family holidays together and live a happy life with his supporting wife Kamila."