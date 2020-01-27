Crawley Down double murder suspect appears in court

A Crawley Down man has appeared in court charged with the murder of two women.

Daniel Appleton, 37, of Hazel Way in Crawley Down, has been charged with the murders of Sandy Seagrave, 76, of Kiln Road, Crawley Down, and Amy Appleton, 32, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down.

Sussex Police

They were both found dead outside a house in Hazel Way after police were called to the address at 10.18am on Sunday December 22.

Appleton appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court today, Monday, January 27 and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court.