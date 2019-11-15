Crawley dance school earns a silver at the Dance School of the Year Awards

A dance and musical theatre group has won an award at the Dance School of the Year Awards

The Vincent Martin School of Dance and Musical Theatre (DMT School) won a Silver award at the Dance School of the Year Awards. The school earned the award in the 200 – 300 student category.

Now in its 7th year, the Dance School of the Year Awards was founded by Anne Walker MBE to celebrate the achievements of dance schools.

From the thousands of dance schools eligible to enter, entries were received from schools of all sizes across the UK, Europe, Canada and Australia. In total 35 schools were shortlisted across four categories which were: Schools with up to 100 students; Schools with 100-200 students; Schools with 200-300 students; Schools with 300 plus students.

Judges were dance teacher, examiner and tutor Sarah Dickinson Associate of the Royal Academy of Dance and businesswoman and entrepreneur Sarah Cressall. They were joined by 140 dance teachers and their supporters at a glamorous black-tie event at Woodbury Park Hotel in Devon where the awards and trophies were presented.

Schools were judged on their professionalism and business acumen as well as the personal development of all the staff.

DMT School is situated at Tilgate Huts in Crawley. The school provides dance, singing and acting training for students aged two to 18.