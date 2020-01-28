Crawley Community Awards receives more than 300 nominations

The organisers of this year's Crawley Community Award received more than 300 nominations

To have received almost 1,600 nominations across our first five years is a clear reflection of the wealth of community spirit in Crawley. The judging panel will have a very difficult job creating a shortlist when they meet in mid-February.

The Arora Hotel

The judges are: Hawth general manager, Dave Watmore; Community worker, Katie Bennett; head of community services for Crawley Borough Council, Kate Wilson and head of community sport for JPiMedia on behalf of the Crawley Observer, Mark Dunford. All shortlisted nominees, and those who made their nominations, will be invited to the awards presentation evening at the Hawth in mid-March. We apologise that due to the high numbers we aren’t able to contact everyone who made a nomination.

All those who are included in the final shortlist will be contacted by the end of February. Thank you to everyone who made nominations and to all the wonderful groups and individuals who give up their time and share their skills to help others in our community.

A full list of winners will be posted on the event website by March 20 and there will be a post-event picture special in the Crawley Observer and on www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

Owners of the Arora Hotel Crawley is the latest business to offer its support to the Crawley Community Awards. Arora Group is a UK-focused private group of companies, with specialist divisions in the hospitality, construction and property sectors.

Beginning in 1999, Arora Group now boasts a growing collection of 12 hotels across the UK and a diversified asset-management portfolio of more than £1.8 billion. Following a successful 20-year history, Arora Group will soon operate more than 5,000 bedrooms, supported by more than 2,000 team members.

With a long-term investment in the heart of the local business community, Arora Group is best known as the owner/operator of Arora Hotel Gatwick/Crawley, the 432-bedroom property in the centre of Crawley town, which opened in 2004. The Group also oversees the management of The Office, part of the Manor Royal Business District.

Arora Group will continue its historically strong-working relationship with Crawley Borough Council, as Grove Developments (the construction division of Arora Group) looks to deliver a major regeneration to Overline House and Crawley Train Station. As part of its commitment to local businesses, Arora Group is an active member of the Gatwick Diamond business programme. The group is delighted to be sponsoring the ‘Inspiration’ category at the awards.