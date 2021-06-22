Crawley Community Awards 2021: Watch all the winners' reactions as they pick up their awards
It was another emotional night at the Hawth as heroes of the Crawley community were honoured.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 9:40 pm
The Crawley Community Awards 2021 celebrated the members of the community who have gone above and beyond in what as been a tough year for the town. The video above shows all the winners being interviewed after they had been given their trophies by presenter Duff Eynon - plus a clip of the performance from Urban City Dance.
You can see a definitive list of all the winners here.
Click here for a full recap of the night with our live blog.