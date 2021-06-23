Super Siblings collect their Charity award Picture by Jon Rigby

Crawley Community Awards 2021: The ceremony and winners in pictures

The Crawley Community Awards ceremony at the Hawth was another brilliant and emotional night.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 10:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 10:34 pm

Because of Covid protocols, the ceremony was like previous awards nights - but it was still a fantastic celebration of the best Crawley has to offer.

Photographer Jon Rigby was there to capture the ceremony. Here is a selection of his photos.

You can see a list of all the winners here.

Here is a recap of how the night unfolded.

Click here to watch a video of all the winners getting their awards.

Community Awards 2021

Presenter Duff Eynon Picture by Jon Rigby

Community Awards 2021

Community Group winners Love Your Neighbour Picture by Jon Rigby

Crawley Community Awards 2021

Education winner - Miss Lucy Puddephatt Presenter Kate Wilson Picture by Jon Rigby

Crawley Community Awards 2021

One of the trophies Picture by Jon Rigby

