LiveCrawley Community Awards 2021 - RECAP: Here is how the night unfolded
The time is here - the winners of the Crawley Community Awards 2021 will announced tonight (Tuesday) on the Hawth stage.
The awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.
Judges Dave Watmore, general manager at the Hawth, Kate Wilson, Head of Community Services at Crawley Borough Council, Katie Bennett, a frontline community workerand Mark Dunford, editor of Crawley Observer, went through the nominations and came up with the the finalist.
Crawley Community Awards 2021
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 20:58
- The Crawley Community Awards are organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with The Hawth and The Crawley Observer and supported by business sponsors
- The awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community
- Now in their sixth year, the Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular attracting hundreds of nominations each year
- There are 15 winners in this year’s event - held at the Hawth Theatre
‘It’s good to be back’
An emotional night!
Community Health
The winner is .... Saxonbrook Medical
Volunteer Group
The winner is... STCH Volunteer Screeners
Inspiration
Winner: Gavin Smith
and the winners were...
Community Care Kaye-Louise Harvey
Local Hero Daniel Armstrong
Sports Crawley Swimming Club
Community Care
Local Hero
Sports
Community Support
The winner is... Michelle Souter, MPCC
Performing Arts winner
The winners are.....Fi Steps
Volunteer award
and the winner is....Marilyn Le Feuvre
Performance
