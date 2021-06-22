LiveCrawley Community Awards 2021 - LIVE: Who will win this year's awards?
The time is here - the winners of the Crawley Community Awards 2021 will announced tonight (Tuesday) on the Hawth stage.
The awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.
Judges Dave Watmore, general manager at the Hawth, Kate Wilson, Head of Community Services at Crawley Borough Council, Katie Bennett, a frontline community workerand Mark Dunford, editor of Crawley Observer, went through the nominations and came up with the the finalist.
And you can follow our live blog to see who wins each of the 15 categories.
The page will update...
Crawley Community Awards 2021
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 11:21
- The Crawley Community Awards are organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with The Hawth and The Crawley Observer and supported by business sponsors
- The awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community
- Now in their sixth year, the Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular attracting hundreds of nominations each year
- There are 15 winners in this year’s event - held at the Hawth Theatre
The 2019 winners in pictures
Crawley Community Awards in pictures
Heroes of the Crawley community got some well-deserved recognition at our fabulous Crawley Community Awards
The judges are named in this story
Crawley Community Awards 2021: Nominees are shortlisted
The judging for the Crawley Community Awards 2021 have taken place.