Crawley Community Awards 2021: Here are all the winners
The Crawley Community Awards 2021 were held tonight (Tuesday) at the Hawth.
The winners all collected their trophies and you will be able to see photos of all the winners in next week’s Crawley Observer
Here is the full list of winners:
Community Group: Love Your Neighbour
Education: Miss Lucy Puddephatt
Special Recognition: Free Shop Crawley
Community Champions: St Catherine’s Hospice Telephone Buddies
Achievement: Matt Cullis, Leacroft Surgery
Charity: Super Siblings
Volunteer: Marilyn Le Feuvre
Performing Arts: Fi Steps
Community Support: Michelle Souter, MPCC
Community Care: Kaye-Louise Harvey
Sports: Crawley Swimming Club
Local Hero: Daniel Armstrong
Inspiration: Gavin Smith
Volunteer Group: St Catherine’s Volunteer Screeners
Community Health: Saxonbrook Medical
The awards evening was compered by Duff Enyon and the judges were Dave Watmore, general manager at the Hawth, Kate Wilson, Head of Community Services at Crawley Borough Council, Katie Bennett, a frontline community worker and Mark Dunford, editor of Crawley Observer.
The judges presented the awards along with Cllr Michael Jones.
See our live blog from the event here and see next week's paper for picture special