Crawley Community Action celebrate its 60th Anniversary with special event

This event will celebrate their history and what they have achieved over the last 60 years, making a positive contribution to the Crawley community.

It will be an invite-only event, and the extensive VIP guests are ones you may recognise. They include Susan Pyper, the Lord Lieutenant West Sussex, Neil Hart DL the High Sheriff West Sussex, local MP's Henry Smith, Morgan Flack Deputy Mayor former MP Laura Moffatt, ex CCA CEO's, Rachel Booles and Liz Lamport & finally, Susan Knight, the Crawley West Sussex Company Officer.

The Orchard

Crawley Community Action (CCA), previously known as CVS, is an independent charity that offers advice, help and support to local Crawley charities, voluntary and community groups. They're well established in the area and supported by Sussex Community Foundation, West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council and the RPD Foundation.

Sue Bloom, the Chair of Trustees from CCA said: "60 years is such a huge milestone, and we couldn't be prouder of what we have achieved over the years for the local community. As you would expect, community means so much to us. We all feel we've helped to make a positive difference to people's lives and protected the community by helping to keep it safe, which to me, deserves a celebration.”

CCA has helped and supported numerous new, emerging and established local groups, including local sports clubs, arts organisations and various community service organisations and centres tackling inequalities, marginalised communities and many other areas of need in Crawley.

Toby Shaw, the Deputy CEO of CCA said: "Our 60th anniversary happened in 2020; however, we were unable to celebrate it due to the pandemic, so this belated event is the perfect time to showcase our work, achievements and gratitude to everyone who is involved. Here's to the next 60 years!".