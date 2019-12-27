Crawley College students put their work on display in special exhibition

Students from Crawley College have put their work on display at a special exhibition at the Hawth Theatre.

Students from across the college including art and design, creative media, carpentry and joinery, unveiled their work at the theatre.

They were joined at the unveiling by their lecturers as well as Vicki Illingworth, principal at Crawley College, and Shelagh Legrave, chief executive of the Chichester College Group. Shelagh said: “The work is extremely impressive, and it is fantastic to see how many areas of the college have contributed to this exhibition.For students to have the opportunity to hold an exhibition is wonderful and we are very grateful to The Hawth for their continuing support of the college.”

Media student Nancy Snowdon was among those showcasing their work. She said: “It’s been quite exciting and interesting to get to see other people’s ideas and interests.”

Crawley Arts Council also attended and awarded Jodi Church with the Crawley Arts Council Chairman’s Award. It was awarded by John Whiting, Crawley Arts Council chairman, and presented by Ralph Keeman, the council’s visual arts chairman. Paul Castle, Crawley Arts Council treasurer, said: “John chose this piece as his favourite because he liked the composition and found it very arresting. The Chairman’s Choice Award is a new initiative that we are doing with schools and groups in Crawley. Ultimately we would like to open a proper gallery in Crawley.”

Jodi said: “I put my thoughts together and, whatever I thought, I put it on the wood. I wanted this to be all my own ideas. I used metallic and electronic discarded pieces to add interest and texture, and to highlight recycling. I’m very surprised to have won this award and I’m very pleased to be chosen.”