Crawley College students play their part in special performance at the Tower of London

Performing arts students from Crawley College were part of a special performance experience at the Tower of London.

Thirty students from around the world, including those from Crawley College, came together to perform at the historic landmark.

The students

University theatre students from across America, studying at Fordham University’s London Dramatic Academy (LDA), worked with Crawley students to develop scenes based around the tower’s themes of imprisonment and execution.

Stage combat and Shakespearean speeches were all part of the day which concluded with a grand procession. All of the students who took part praised the LDA for the remarkable opportunity and enjoyable educational experience.

The students rehearsed intensely over three days and enjoyed a final rehearsal the day before travelling up to the Tower of London.

Charlotte Ewart, lecturer in performing arts, said: “It was an eye-opening event about promenade and medieval theatre. The collaborative experience was truly mesmerising, not only was it extremely informative, but an astonishing opportunity for our students that we would happily do all over again.”