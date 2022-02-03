Crawley bank celebrates Valentine's Day with snogging challenge
While the UK’s community bank, Metro Bank, is known for opening up its stores to pet pooches, this year they’re focusing more on smooches by celebrating Valentine’s Day with complimentary red “kissing” balms and a snogging challenge.
This year’s Valentine’s Day is likely to be free from a lockdown, giving Brits the perfect excuse to kiss up to a Covid safe partner and so Metro Bank is challenging its customers to embrace record breaking smooches.
Read More
Actions speak louder than words, but anyone keen to take on the challenges will definitely need a lip balm to protect their lips, as if you want to get snogged down into the detail the record for the longest kiss lasted a staggering 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds.
Not got that much time on your hands? How about beating the most kisses in ten seconds – the current record is an impressive 51 kisses!
HAVE YOU SEEN? Crawley areas with highest Covid infections in the past week | Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in January | Public urged not to touch sick or dead birds after bird flu case confirmed in Crawley
“As a community bank we’d love to spread the love locally and encourage everyone to play Cupid this year," says Nicky Ascenso, Crawley Metro Bank’s store manager.
“Love is in the air at Metro Bank and we’re inviting the Crawley community to stop by our store and stock up on our kissing balm to help them pucker up and get in shape for these snogging challenges.
"Not got a Valentine – well how about the next best thing - a selfie with Metro Man, the bank’s mascot, resplendent in his Cupid costume."
Metro Bank’s Crawley store is located at 25 Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1HA. The store is currently open Monday – Saturday 08:30am - 6pm. Sunday: 11am - 5pm.