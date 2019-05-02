Crawley author recounts her life in a newly-published book

A Crawley woman who moved to Pakistan after falling in love with the man of her dreams has revealed an account of her life in a new book.

Klara Portner tells the tale of how she contended with the massive cultural differences she encountered.

Klara, from Gossops Green, was born in Germany and came to England as a young nurse in 1963 to learn the language and gain the British SRN certificate with the dream of living and working in India.

While working at a hospital in Hertfordshire, Klara - now 77 - met her Indian-born husband. And in her book - entitled Sunset over Lalamusa - Klara sets out what happened when they moved to Pakistan with their three children.

“The story is about as frank as it gets,” says Klara. “It’s actually bittersweet as I really did fall in love with a man I thought I’d never find but, like with any good love story, a long series of tests and challenges were to come.

“For me, these were cultural and fiercer than I could have ever imagined.

“The overall message of the book is to show readers how strong we really are and how that strength comes to fruition when we least expect it, but need it the most.

“I hope readers turn the last page with a renewed sense of confidence.”

Sunshine Over Lalamusa is available via Amazon at https://amzn.to/2Qx5:It.