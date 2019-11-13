Cranleigh shoppers raise £20,000 donating their pennies

Notcutts garden centre in Cranleigh has raised more than £20,000 for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex through a scheme that allows customers to round up their shopping to the nearest pound and donate the difference.

A total of £20,310.12 was raised through digital charity box Pennies, to support the charity’s work in helping people in life-threatening conditions in the region.

Julie Clare, head of corporate relations at the charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from Notcutts Cranleigh colleagues and customers over the past few years.

“As an independent charity, we rely on the support of our local community and it’s because of them that we can be there for people when they need us most.”

Richard Hamlyn, general manager at the branch, said: “The air ambulance is an essential community service and we’re delighted that this money will help to fund their missions, which save thousands of lives every year.”