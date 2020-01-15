Cranleigh School takes home ski championship trophies

A Cranleigh ski team has become a force to be reckoned with on the school ski circuit following a large number of podium finishes in the championships.

Cranleigh School took home a haul of medals and trophies from the Independent Schools Ski Championships (ISSC), held in Les Deux Alpes ski resort in France.

Pupils competed in the giant slalom, slalom and team duel slalom events against 20 other schools.

This was the third time the school has competed at the event and the first time the teams gained podium finishes in all competitions.

Two individual gold medals were awarded to Ben Aldridge-Bate for the under-16 slalom and giant slalom.

Silver medals went to Louis Melesi for the under-21 giant slalom, Lottie Smith for the under-16 slalom and Rose Jovanovich for the under-16 giant slalom.

Rose also earned a bronze medal for the under-16 giant slalom and Lottie for the under-16 slalom.

The school’s parallel slalom team - Hugo North, Tash Chalkley, Ed Freear, Rose Jovanovich, Lottie Smith and Ben Aldridge-Bate - won the overall parallel slalom competition.

The overall senior team, senior boys giant slalom and senior boys slalom teams achieved runner-up status and the senior girls giant slalom and senior girls slalom teams came third in their events.

A spokesman said: “On the final day of the trip the blue ribbon event took place, the team dual slalom. Schools pick their best six skiers to race head to head in a knock-out competition.

“Cranleigh team was picked by the team captains, with a diversity of ages ranging ranging from Ed Freear from the Prep School to Hugo North in the Upper Sixth..

“They were faultless in their technique and never panicked when under pressure.

“As they progressed through the knockout phases their confidence grew and by the semi final they were looking hot favourites to win the title.

“Only the sixth form team from Whitgift looked anywhere near as quick, and as their best skier fell on the last leg of the semi final, it looked like Cranleigh was into the final against a very strong Albyn School team.

“The team pulled out an absolutely faultless performance and won by a comfortable margin in the final.”

