Cranleigh pupils race at Goodwood in electric powered go-kart they built

Lucinda Leaver, Anise Robinson and Annabel Evelyn – who are in year-seven at Cranleigh Prep School – were one of 38 teams representing schools from the South of England who competed in the Goodwood Gathering of Goblins on Sunday, June 27.

The race was organised by Greenpower UK, and the go-kart was assembled by design and technology pupils as part of Cranleigh Prep’s greenpower project.

Working as a team, the pupils were divided into designers and engineers exploring team identity and branding, assembly and project management.

Cranleigh Prep School pupils Lucinda Leaver, Anise Robinson and Annabel Evelyn at Goodwood with the go-kart they made with their classmates

Mr Khan Brewer, head of design and technology at Cranleigh Prep, said: “The pupils have worked very hard to prepare the go-kart for race day – having the opportunity to race on such a famous track put the icing on the cake!