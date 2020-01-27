Cranleigh pupils celebrate ensemble places

A Cranleigh school is celebrating the successes of six of its pupils in earning national ensemble places.

The Cranleigh Prep School pupils Maisy Brewer and Thomas Davies will be joining Cecilia Beddison and Josie Harding in the National Children’s Choir for 2020.

Ted Scott has won a place in the 2020 National Youth Boys’ Choir and Alice Patterson sings in the National Youth Girls’ Choir.

Catherine Beddison, head of creative arts at the school, said: “Cranleigh Prep School is very lucky to have such a strong cohort of vocal talent leading the singing within our school ensembles.”