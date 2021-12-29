Cow stuck in ditch at Chichester farm

The cow had been stuck in a ditch for several hours before it was rescued. SUS-211229-100651001

A cow was trapped in a ditch for several hours on the side of Fordwater Lane in Chichester in the early afternoon of Tuesday, December 28.

The brown cow had wandered from the rest of the herd from the Goodwood Estate before finding itself trapped.

A passer-by soon discovered the beleaguered bovine who contacted Goodwood Farm Estate and Goodwood Restaurant.