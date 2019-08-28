Couple recreate their wedding day at Horsham church ... 50 years on

A Horsham couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by re-visiting the church where they wed 50 years ago... with the ‘bride’ wearing her original wedding dress.

Ron and Gill Hall returned to St Mary’s Church in Horsham’s Causeway on Friday – the exact day and at the exact time – 2pm – when they were married in 1969.

Ron and Gill Hall on their wedding day in 1969 SUS-190823-103456001

“It couldn’t have been a more perfect day,” said Ron of their wedding day, “and this was really just our way of re-living a very special day for us.”

Gill, who was aged just 18 when the couple married, wore her original wedding dress for their golden celebration. “It still fits her,” said Ron.

The couple, who have lived and worked in Horsham all their lives, later celebrated with drinks and a pub meal with friends and family.

Ron, 69, grew up with his family in Spooners Road, Roffey, and Gill lived in Blackbridge Lane.

Ron started and ran a successful motor repair business from 1972 to 2006 and son Dean now carries on the business, Halltech in Langhurstwood Road.

The couple’s other son Stephen lives near Vienna in Austria.

And the secret of a long and happy marriage? Ron says that love can conquer anything. “So many couples give up too easily. It’s easy to call it a day, it seems. But we both remember the vows we promised to each other in front of all our families and friends.

“You have to really work at any relationship if you want it to last. At the end of the day, if you love each other, then anything is possible.”

The couple plan to celebrate their golden anniversary still further with a special holiday cruise.