Council issues update on 12 caravans camped on Horsham border

Horsham District Council has issued an update after 12 caravans camped out on the town’s border.

A spokeswoman for the council confirmed the group had moved into the Bowling Club car park at Broadbridge Heath.

The Bowls Club car park. Picture courtesy of Google Street View

She added: “The Council is working in conjunction with the West Sussex County Council gypsy and traveller team regarding this situation.”

