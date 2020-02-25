Could your dog become a blood donor to help save other mutts?

Hero hounds could save the lives of poorly pooches by joining a doggy blood donor list.

East Grinstead Veterinary Centre hopes to host blood collection sessions, and is asking dog owners to get in contact if they think their furry friend could help.

Sessions will be held in association with the Pet Blood Bank, and each unit donated can help save the lives of four dogs.

There are certain criteria for the donors: dogs needs to be vaccinated, one to eight years old, weigh 25kg or above, free from infectious disease, not on medication, to have a good temperament, and to have not travelled abroad.

Staff are especially interested in potential donors who are Airedales, American Bulldogs, Border Collies, Boxers, Dobermans, Dogue de Bordeaux, English Bull Terriers, Flat Coat Retrievers, German Shepherds, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Old English Sheepdogs, Pointers and Weimaraners.

These dogs are more likely to have negative blood, so they are universal donors like people with O negative blood.

A database of 50-60 donors is needed so that staff can book in 20 per session, so any owners who think their pooches fit the criteria are asked to contact the surgery to be put on a potential donor list on 01342 323072 or via egvh@hotmail.co.uk.

More information about the Pet Blood Bank can be found at www.petbloodbankuk.org.