Coronavirus: This is why leisure centres remain open in the Horsham district

Leisure centres in and around Horsham are currently remaining open - despite the coronavirus crisis.

Horsham District Council says they are operating under ‘strict adherence’ to official guidance - and that beisng fit and healthy ‘is an important deterrent to the risk of infection.’

A council spokesman said: “Leisure centres managed by Places Leisure on behalf of Horsham District are operating under strict adherence to guidance from Public Health England and the government.

“It is understandable that people are very worried about coronavirus but being fit and healthy is an important deterrent to the risk of infection.

“Public health guidance emphasises that the public should continue to lead active lives as long as guidance from the government is followed.

“Leisure centres are going to great lengths to ensure that both staff and customers who choose to continue to exercise are safe, with increased hygiene, cleaning and other measures.

“Swim England and the Pool Water Treatment Advisory Group has reassured the general public that it is safe to go swimming, as the water and the chlorine within the swimming pools will inactivate the virus.

“To reduce the risk of infection customers must observe good hygiene practice by showering before and after using the pool.

“Horsham District Council will continue to monitor the situation and issue updated guidance as and when it is deemed necessary.”