Coronavirus: ‘Leave no one behind’ campaign launched in Haywards Heath

Haywards Heath town mayor Alastair McPherson has launched a special campaign to help the community amid the coronavirus crisis.

The ‘Leave No One Behind’ campaign is being set up with Haywards Heath Covid-19 Mutual. It aims to offer help for the vulnerable.

Haywards Heath town mayor Alastair McPherson

Councillor McPherson said “We live in unprecedented times.On Monday evening I and my fellow councillors resolved at a meeting of the full council to close the Town Hall building for the foreseeable future, based on government guidance about limiting gatherings of people.

“At this meeting we also agreed upon a plan to support our older and more vulnerable residents in our town.

“This is a difficult and scary time for many residents of our town and we have agreed to do all we can to help the community in this extraordinary time.

“It’s now Thursday and we are launching our community network response to support this most important section of our community and ‘Leave No One Behind’ as they potentially self-isolate for the next few weeks.

“It is hoped that the vast majority of our residents will experience few issues, except perhaps a change in their day to day activities, but we must be proactive and protect anyone who is older and more vulnerable in our society.

“It is all of our responsibility to ‘Leave No One Behind’, so I’m here to explain what Hayward Heath Town Council is rolling out for our community and town over the next few days.

“This is by no means a perfect solution at this stage but please engage if you can and if you are able to…

“Over the past 36 hours we have formulated a plan for the town. Haywards Heath is divided into five Wards. Your councillors’ names, numbers and e-mail address can be found on the Haywards Heath Town Council website now and they will be coordinating the strategy to ‘Leave No One Behind’.

“Working with community groups within the town and wards, we will be asking healthy and able residents to help support our more vulnerable residents.

“We will be putting out a call for volunteers within the wards to deliver information cards to all addresses.

“Based on a response to these cards we will then be able to map out, street by street, where are our more vulnerable residents are and ensure they have the appropriate support over the next few weeks.

“For those on social media and the internet we will also be active on Facebook, Skype platforms and the HHTC Website.

“We will be building on the community network we are fortunate to already have in Haywards Heath.

“I would urge everyone to get involved if they can or are able to.”

An emergency number and emergency email address is being set up to coordinate the campaign.

“Please only use this if you’re in real hardship,” added Councillor McPherson.

The Haywards Heath Town Council Emergency number is 01444 455694 (9am – 5pm) 07384 289668 and email is town.clerk@haywardsheath.gov.uk

“Please contact your local Community Group, Church, or the Haywards Heath Town Council website for further information and don’t hold back – now is Your time!” added Councillor McPherson.