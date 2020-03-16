Coronavirus: Hospice postpones annual fundraising event

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has postponed its 2020 Moonlight Walk due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds of walkers take part in the annual fundraising event which offers five or ten mile routes through Chichester, starting at Westgate Leisure Centre.

Last year's Moonlight Walk - Picture: Debra Flynn Photography

This year’s Moonlight Walk was due to take place on Saturday, May 2, but has now been postponed until September 5.

Director of fundraising Lauren Kemp said: “We have decided the responsible decision is to postpone Moonlight Walk to a time when we can be more confident of ensuring this special remembrance event takes place when as many of our supporters and volunteers are able to take part as possible.

“We know that people are looking forward to this event so that is why we are making the decision now so we can minimise any inconvenience caused.

“We hope you understand the reasoning behind this postponement and hope our supporters will join us at the Westgate Centre on our new date of September 5, 2020.”

From tomorrow (March 17) St Wilfrid’s will continue essential clinical services but will be temporarily ceasing non-essential services, which includes the Living Well Centre, bereavement groups, external face-to-face meetings and hospice tours.

Alison Moorey, St Wilfrid’s Hospice chief executive, said: “St Wilfrid’s Hospice is monitoring very closely the situation concerning the Covid-19 virus and we are in close contact with Public Health England and the NHS.

“The public can rest assured the safety of our patients, their loved ones and our own staff and volunteers remains our highest priority.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice requests that only immediate family or loved ones visit the inpatient unit, and to do so without pets, and anyone with a new, continuous cough or high temperature, to refrain from visiting entirely.

The hospice also requests that all non-essential visitors do not visit the hospice at this time.

St Wilfrid’s will post regular updates on its website.

For more information about the Moonlight Walk, contact the hospice’s fundraising team on 01243 755827 or email: fundraising@stwh.co.uk