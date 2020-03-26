Coronavirus: Horsham town centre markets supply essential foods

Horsham’s markets will be in operation on Saturdays to supply essential fresh produce in the Carfax and Bishopric during the current coronavirus crisis.

A spokesman for Horsham District Council said that the council “understands the concerns being expressed by some residents about the continuation of markets in Horsham town centre during the outbreak, however the availability of fresh produce is an essential service to members of the public who are unable to secure vital supplies by other means.

“Saturday Carfax and Bishopric markets will therefore continue and will be focused on essential food stuffs only, with social distancing and safety measures in place.

“This service will be kept under review.”

The markets are also looking at the rapid development of click and collect and delivery service options.

Meanwhile, the council has agreed the following safety measures with both markets:

Operating hours from this Saturday will be 9am to 4pm (to allow staggering of shopping, some stock may be limited).

Stall placement will be dispersed at least two metres apart and be back to back.

Payment must be by card/cashless payment only.

Traders to wear gloves (and masks as available)

Signs to be put up in both markets asking customers to maintain a two metre distance apart.

Click and collect and home delivery options currently available are as follows:

Saturday March 28 Carfax Horsham Markets orders via www.horshammarkets.co.uk

A click and collect option is available from 10am to 2pm.

Home Delivery (within 5 miles from Carfax) – Order by Friday midday for deliveries from 10am to 6pm.

At the Bishopric market orders will be via www.horshamgeneralmarket.co.uk

Click and collect and home delivery is under development.

