Coronavirus: Horsham meeting ‘to support community resilience’

A special meeting is to be held in Horsham - via video conferencing - to help support community resilience during the coronavirus crisis.

It is the brainchild of Horsham community champion Carrie Cort, founder of the Horsham Climate Cafe and Sussex Green Living.

Carrie Cort

Carrie said: “The speed at which Governments, organisations and institutes around the World are reacting to the Covid-19 pandemic gives the organisers of the Horsham Climate Cafe hope.

“It shows that when faced with an emergency the world can mobilise resources and political will in the midst of the crises.

“An unexpected but positive spin-off is that the world has seen a huge dip in global greenhouse gas emissions since the devastating Covid-19 virus and fast mobilisation of community collaboration and support.”

Horsham Climate Cafe is normally held at Horsham’s Quaker Meeting House on the first Saturday of each month but on Saturday April 4 at 2pm it will use Zoom or Skype free video conferencing, enabling people to attend from their homes.

Said Carrie:”Our theme is health and climate crisis resilience.

“There will be three short inspiring talks by Tony Whitbread, Paul Hannam and Fiona Hamilton about how we can help support community resilience, save money, helping ourselves, our neighbours and the planet.”

She said there would opportunities to ask questions and share concerns.

she added: “We have a unique opportunity to make something good come out of a very negative situation.

“This is an amazing time to be alive to witness and experience these deep changes at a societal level happening on a global scale.

“The World is standing together and re-designing a better future for us all.”

Co-founder Helen Whittington added: “Climate change is effectively being addressed in part by Covid-19; ironically they are the two biggest crises the world has ever experienced, one helping us to combat the other.”

Visit https://www.sussexgreenliving.co.uk/horsham-climate-cafe/ or email HCC@SussexGreenLiving.co.uk to join and learn more.

How to attend a Zoom event see https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-Meeting.