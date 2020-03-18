Coronavirus: Horsham charity forced to close shop

Leading charity Horsham Matters has been forced to close its charity shop because of the coronavirus.

Managing director Emma Elnaugh said it had been necessary to shut the shop in Redkiln Way following government advice.

She said: “The shop is our main source of income and is therefore a great concern for our charity.

“We are currently exceptionally busy delivering food parcels across the district to maintain services for those in need.”

Anyone who wants to help by making a donation can still do so through the charity’s justgiving page.

See https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/horshammatters-appeal2020