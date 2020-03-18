Coronavirus: Government introduces emergency measures for Sussex pubs and restaurants

The government has introduced emergency measures for pubs and restaurants across Sussex and the UK to operate as hot food takeaways during the coronavirus pandemic.

The communities secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed yesterday (Tuesday) the government will be ‘relaxing’ planning measures ‘as soon as possible’ for a ‘limited period’ to allow pubs and restaurants to serve food to peoples’ homes during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus EMN-200317-143838001

Robert Jenrick MP said, “We are committed to doing everything we can to tackle the pandemic and support people, businesses and communities through this difficult time.

“These changes will provide vital flexibility to pubs and restaurants and will ensure people are able to safely stay at home while still supporting some of the great local businesses across this country.”

A government spokesperson said, “The measures are the latest in a series of practical steps the government is taking to support businesses and help people who need to self-isolate.”

Currently, planning permission is required for businesses to carry out a change of use to a hot food takeaway, but firms will not need a planning application during this time.

A government spokesperson said the period could last up to a year and that businesses should notify their local authority when the new use begins and ends.

• Coronavirus, or Covid-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

• NHS advice is to regularly wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell. • If you live alone, stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

• If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill

• Call 111 if you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home, or your symptoms get worse.

Read more: {https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/business/coronavirus-eastbourne-establishments-which-have-closed-and-events-which-have-been-cancelled-or-postponed-2481409|Coronavirus: Eastbourne establishments which have closed and events which have been cancelled or postponed