Coronavirus: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2020 postponed

Goodwood has postponed the 2020 Festival of Speed following advice from the Government and Public Health England amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally scheduled to take place from July 9-12, Goodwood is currently exploring potential alternative dates for late summer or early autumn.

Last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed - Photo: Derek Martin

Tickets already purchased for this year’s event will remain valid for the new date.

The Duke of Richmond, owner of the Goodwood Estate, said: “Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July.

“Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July.

“These are dramatic and unbelievable times but they will pass and we are already trying to think about just how exciting it’s going to be to welcome you all back to Goodwood for what perhaps might be the ‘Greatest Event Ever’.”

Coronavirus: Key workers

New dates for the Festival of Speed will be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, plans for the Goodwood Revival will continue to be reviewed, in the hope the event will be able to go ahead as planned from September 11-13.

A new date for the postponed 78th Members’ Meeting is also being reviewed but, to get a motorsport fix in place of this weekend’s postponed meeting, Goodwood Road and Racing (GRRC) will host a live stream on Saturday and Sunday featuring a selection of favourite races and demonstrations from the GRRC archive.

The live stream will run from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about the Goodwood Festival of Speed please visit the Goodwood website.

