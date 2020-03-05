Coronavirus fears prompt Worthing group to cancel International Women’s Day 2020 celebration

Plans for a day of dance, talks, poetry and swaps to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020 in Worthing have been cancelled.

Organisers from The Women’s Hub, a Worthing-based community group, say the decision was made due to concerns over the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Women's Hub members, from left, Mariani Coombes, Liz Rahman, Aliza Philp and Savia Jayaweera. Photo: Derek Martin DM1790516a

Mariani Coombes, one of the organisers, said: “We’ve decided to cancel the event on Sunday after much discussion. Can’t take the risk with this coronavirus bug going around.”

The event was due to take place on Sunday, March 8, at Maybridge Keystone Centre.