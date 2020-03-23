Coronavirus: Award winning Sussex pub transforms itself into community shop overnight in a bid to beat the pandemic

A busy Sussex pub has re-invented itself as a grocery and community food store in a bid to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

The award winning Crown in Hastings Old Town reacted as soon as Prime Minister Boris Johnson advices people not to go to pubs.

The decision was made on Tuesday last week and the shop was up and running by Wednesday.

Essentially the All Saints Street pub has been divided into two with half of the building still acting as a traditional pub and selling beer to customers, with a limited menu. The Snug bar has been converted to a shop.

Landlady Tess Swan explained, on Tuesday: “I have 25 staff to think about and had to react quickly and adapt to the changing situation. A few days before everything was as normal, but it changed very quickly. We have been doing everything we can to keep people safe.”

The shop contains a selection of essentials, including fresh vegetables, tinned items pasta, eggs and milk.

Award winning baker Emmanuel Hadjiandreou will be baking fresh bread on a regular basis to offer in the shop. Cooks at the Crown will also be baking pies and other goods to offer for sale.

They have also started to deliver to people in the area.

The crown was still relatively busy after the PM’s announcement, with regulars and locals rallying around to support it.

