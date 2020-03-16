Coronavirus: Annual Horsham event cancelled

It has been announced that this year’s Horsham Riverside Walk has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

It was originally planned for Saturday, July 11.

Over 300 walkers set off from the Rugby club in 2019, but this year's Riverside Walk is cancelled due to the coronavirus.

“It is a big disappointment,” said John Lee, chair of the organising committee.

“We don’t know how long the emergency will last and must be sure we are not responsible for infecting volunteers or walkers with Covid-19 virus.

“The intended self-isolation by the over-70s would also affect our planning meetings and make other arrangements difficult to complete.

“Last year, more than 300 walkers started from the rugby club and we were confident there would be more this time.”

Over the last six years, HTCP has enabled the 13-mile circuit to be improved with better signage, seats and surfaces which makes it accessible every day of the year. It has become a useful local feature and created a lasting difference for heritage, individuals and the community.

The alterations are a continuing project of Horsham Town Community Partnership (HTCP) whose chairman, David Searle, said: “I know it was a difficult decision to make but is the right one.

“We look forward to seeing everyone on a successful annual walk in 2021.”