Copsale annual bird box building was a success

The event, which was not held last year due to the pandemic, saw an enthusiastic stream of visitors during the morning.

Local timber merchants, Wenban Smith generously donated the timber for the kits.

Kits were given out in return for a donation towards the upkeep of the hall.

Bird box building event at Copsale Hall was a huge success.

After the visitors made their bird box, refreshments were offered.

The event was held outside, making full use of the new and existing verandas.