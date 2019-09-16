Construction starts on 21-acre Billingshurst business park

Construction has begun on a 21-acre ‘commercial hub’ for Billingshurst, which is set to include a petrol stration and drive-through coffee unit in a later phase.

The development south of New Road will provide more than 200,000 sq ft of business space under a hybrid planning application, approved by Horsham District Council in April.

This included detailed consent for the 55,000 sq ft first phase and outline permission for the larger second phase, which will comprise 150,000 sq ft of business space, the petrol filling station and drive-through unit.

Dunmoore, a real estate investment and development company, is aiming to complete the first phase in the third quarter of 2020.

The company has already agreed pre-lets with Euro Garages for the petrol filling station and drive-through unit.

It has launched a marketing programme for the business park and is already in talks with local businesses about bespoke buildings.

The development site is north of a 500-home residential development currently under construction.

Jeff Hobby, managing director and owner of Dunmoore, said: “We are delivering a high-quality business park to meet the significant demand for modern space in the local area and will continue to consult Billingshurst Parish Council and other local stakeholders, as the development progresses.”