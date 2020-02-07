Concerns grow over Storrington woodland site

Concerns are growing that a woodland area in Storrington - which residents say has been turned into ‘an eyesore’ - may end up being decimated for housing.

Residents fear that a 25-acre site known as Longbury Hill Wood may be earmarked for development after an assessment for housing suitabilty was submitted to Horsham District Council.

Longbury Hill Wood, Storrington, after thousands of trees were felled.

Concerns were first raised more than two years ago when landowner Julian Hanbury-Aggs was granted planning permission for an access road to the wood - off Rock Road - ‘to harvest and extract timber.’

A planning inspector granted approval for a temporary access road and the Forestry Commission granted a licence to cut down 5,500 mature Scots pine trees.

However, the commission specified that replanting of trees should take place by June this year.

Local resident David Clark said replanting needed, in practice, to take place this winter to give the new trees the best chance of survival.

Longbury Hill Wood, Storrington, before thousands of trees were felled.

But, he said: “As yet there is no sign of any soil preparation and re-stocking taking place this winter.”

He said villagers were worried that no re-planting would take place and that the site would end up being built upon.

“Local residents are infuriated by the way this beautiful site has been destroyed and turned into an eyesore - effectively to be more readily acceptable for new housing development,” said Mr Clark.

There are also concerns that Storrington’s years-long pollution problem will be worsened if the land ends up being developed for housing.

Mr Clark added: “More housing in and around the village will only generate yet more traffic and more pollution.”

He said there were also concerns for a variety of wildlife in the area, including a number of badgers.