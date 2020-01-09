Concern for missing Crawley teenager who didn't return home from school

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Crawley, who hasn't been seen since Monday (January 6).

Sussex Police said it is 'concerned for the welfare' of missing Helen Bawingan, who was last seen at 8.30am on Monday, when she left for school.

Helen Bawingan didn't return home from school on Monday. Have you seen her? Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesperson said: "She was expected to return home at 3.30pm.

"Helen is described as Asian, with short black hair and is of a slim build. She was wearing a blue school top, black leggings, white trainers and a cream shoulder bag.

"She is thought to be in the Crawley area."

Anyone with information on Helen's whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1223 of 06/01.