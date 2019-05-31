Concern for missing Crawley schoolgirl

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Crawley schoolgirl who has been missing since Monday.

In an appeal released by Sussex Police today (May 31) officer said Tonia Intarmah left her home with her friends at about 1am on Monday (May 27).

The 15-year-old has not been seen since and her whereabouts is unknown, officers added.

Tonia is described as black, 5’ 9”, of slim build with black Afro-style shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a short sleeved pink velvet blouse and grey casual trousers.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to email wsmissingpersonteam@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1270 of 27/05