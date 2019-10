Police are concerned for missing Burgess Hill man Brendan Billing.

Brendan, 41, went missing from the Burgess Hill area on Monday (October 14).

Brendan Billing SUS-191018-154245001

He is described as white, 5’ 11” tall, of slim build with short mousey brown hair, blue eyes, slight stubble and wearing glasses.

A police spokesman said: “If you see Brendan or have information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 977 17/10.”