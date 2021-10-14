Community Chest Awards - Burgess Hill Shed takes away more than £1,600

The annual ceremony took place on Thursday night: Community Chest Awards Evening 2021: Sussex winners revealed

The awards, which are run by family brewer Hall and Woodhouse, in connection with Sussex Newspapers, are in their 20th year. This year, Sussex-based charities took home just under £25,000.

On its website, arts and crafts workshop Burgess Hill Shed said it is a 'safe, friendly place to work, relax and have fun'.

Burgess Hill Shed took home a cheque of £1,666 at the Community Chest Awards ceremony. Photo: Phil Westlake