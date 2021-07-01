Comedian and TV star Romesh Ranganathan becomes patron of Crawley Open House

The comedian and TV star has been a long-term supporter of Crawley Open House and has now joined us as Patron to raise awareness of the work they do in providing accommodation and support for the homeless and disadvantaged in Crawley and the surrounding areas.

Romesh said: “As soon as I saw the incredible work that Crawley Open House is doing, I was desperate to be involved.

"They are permanently changing the lives of vulnerable people and I have been completely blown away by the dedication and compassion of the whole team. It is my honour to be associated with such a fantastic organisation, even though they’ve made it quite clear they prefer my mum.”

Romesh Ranganathan is the new Patron of Crawley Open House

On welcoming Romesh to his new role with us, James Abdool, Chair of Trustees, commented “Crawley Open House has worked hard to achieve great success in helping people in need in Crawley for over twenty-five years. We aim to provide a range of support flexible enough to meet the diversity and complexity of needs that people face.