We have Tilgate Park and its nature centre - which has recently been voted as the best zoo in the country.

We have Crawley Town Football Club who did us so proud last season in the FA Cup with the win over Premier League Leeds United.

We have Gatwick Airport.

County Mall Shopping Centre

We have Manor Royal - one of the biggest Business Improvement Districts in the country.

We have Gareth Southgate, the England manager and former Crawley schoolboy who has made us love the national team once again.

The mall is not just a destination for Crawley residents, but for people far and wide in Sussex who come over for the huge selection of shopping and eateries on offer. And we are going to be there on Thursday July 8 and July 15 so you can come and meet editor Mark Dunford and reporter Matt Pole and discuss the Crawley Observer. We will be there from 9am until mid afternoon. So come and say hello.

The Mall opened in 1992 and has evolved over the years and has seen plenty of shops come and go.

And obviously over the last 16 months it’s seen lots of change and had months without being open. And one of the main attractions, a three-storey Debenhams, shut down earlier this year.

However, we are now nearing normality as we near ‘Freedom Day’.

So what does County Mall have to offer?

Well, on the shopping front there is so much variety.

For clothing there are so many options: Primark, Brother2Brother, Jack Jones, Moss Bros, Apricot, Next, River Island, Roman, Superdry and more.

For the youngsters there is The Entertainer and Toy Barnhaus and new addition Mr Simms sweet shop - but let’s be honest, that last one is for all of us!

B&M Bargains has also been a great addition to the Mall in the last couple of years.

And as well of those you still have Boots, the Card Factory, H Samuel, Deichmann, Smiggle, JD Sports, Clarks and iStore, Robert Dyas, Vodafone, Claire’s Accessories, Mankind, Holland & Barrett, the Perfume Shop and much more.

Where can I eat and drink in County Mall?

There are so many options to eat in the mall that you could have breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack if you were so inclined.

The Italian Kitchen offers great meals as does Cafe Giardino in the food court, where you also have the choice of Burger King, Chopstix Noodle Bar, Subway and Costa.

There is also Baskins Robins, Millie’s Cookies, Krispy Creme and Shakeaway for those looking for something sweeter.

It is a remarkable choice of shopping in Crawley town centre, and we have not even left the Mall.

Shops and town centres have had a tough time - as have we all - in the last 16 months and it’s time to support the local economony and County Mall.

There are more exciting plans for the mall to come and we will keep you up to date with everything going on.

They have supported us so we want support them. Now it’s your turn.

What offers are on at County Mall shops and eateries at the moment?

There plenty of offers on at the shops in County Mall - here are a selection:

Italian Kitchen: We’re offering 25% off your total food bill in Italian Kitchen Crawley until 30th July. To redeem this offer quote “CRAWLEY25” on arrival. There is no need to book, we welcome walk-ins.

The Perfume Shop: It’s the Summer of Love, discover your Summer scent and enjoy up to 70% off at The Perfume Shop.

Jack & Jones: Jack & Jones is having a HUGE up to 70% off sale in-store now including: 70% off Autumn/Winter; jackets; 70% off wool coats; 50% off all other jackets; 50% off knitwear; 50% off all long sleeve shirts; 25% off all denim; Offers available until stocks last.

G Store: Stock up with 5 cards for 4 at G-Store Crawley

Deichmann: Main Sale - 50% Off. Have you been dying to get that new pair of trainers? Maybe some sandals for Summer? Or even heels now lockdown is easing! Grab them now with 50% Off Selected Lines. Please look out for the tag. While stocks last.

Italian Kitchen: Kids eat FREE at Italian Kitchen! Treat your kids (and your wallet) & let them eat for free with any adult meal ordered after 3pm. Limited to one kids menu item.

Cafe Giardino: Kids eat FREE at Cafe Giardino! Kids eat for free at Cafe Giardino when you order an adult meal after 3pm!

Chopstix: Kids Meal at Chopstix. Feed the little ones with our huge selection of child-friendly places to eat and drink at County Mall.

Enjoy a Kids Meal Deal at Chopsix for £4 (Chicken with Rice or Noodles & Drink).

T&Cs apply.