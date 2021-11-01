Collision on junction between A286 and B2141

The collision took place at the intersection between the A286 and The B2141 around 8.50 this morning.

It is believed to have that one of the members involved is being treated for minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the Police has said: "We attended a minor injury two-car collision around 8.50am on Monday (1 November) at the A286 and B2141 junction in Lavant.