Coldwaltham housing development wins national recognition

A new housing development in Coldwaltham has won national recognition for its role in ‘meeting the pressing need for affordable homes in the area’.

Shackleton Close, built by social housing provider Stonewater, has been shortlisted for Best Housing Development in the Inside Housing Development Awards.

The award recognises schemes that ‘boost the supply of high-quality affordable housing’ and ‘create a great place where people want to live’.

Shackleton Close, off Silverdale, was completed last year and is named after famous Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, whose family lived in the parish.

Having studied his adventures, children from nearby St James’ Primary School helped design a carved wooden sculpture which has become a focal point of the development – depicting the type of storage chest Shackleton would have taken on his voyages.

Stonewater worked closely with Horsham District Council, parish councillors and other members of the local community to deliver the scheme.

Matthew Crucefix, assistant director of development at Stonewater, said: “Working with the local community, we are proud of what we have achieved at Shackleton Close – a delightful scheme where people enjoy living – so I am delighted that this has been recognised on a national scale by the award judges.”

Winners will be announced at awards ceremony in London on Sunday, October 27.

READ MORE: Gift fair returns to Knepp Castle in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice

Horsham’s iconic AmeriCARna festival in pictures

Horsham’s AmeriCARna festival hailed a roaring succcess for third year