Climate protest staged in Storrington

A climate protest was held by members of Extinction Rebellion Arun Valley in Storrington on Friday.

The protesters said they wanted to bring a ‘sense of urgency’ about climate breakdown.

They staged their protest at what they said was the ‘busiest and unhealthiest crossroads in Storrington’ on the corner of School Hill and the village High Street.

Extinction Rebellion member Viviane Doussy said: “We are methodically bringing awareness and a sense of urgency about climate breakdown to local people of the Arun Valley.

“We want people to wake up, take note of the science and tell it straight. We all must know and understand what we’re up against. Only then can we start working together to find solutions.”