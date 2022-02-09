Clean sweep for dancers from Worthing and Lancing
Dancers from Worthing and Lancing are celebrating after making a clean sweep at the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dance qualifying competition.
Zoe-Beth Hobbs from Broadwater and Sienna Elman-Baker from Lancing train with Jake Hooker at Hove Dance Centre.
They competed at Fleet both in couples and solo dances, winning a total of eight first places between them.
Zoe-Beth, 21, is also a musician, songwriter and educator, with the stage name Xoe-B.
She said: “I managed to get a clean sweep of four first places, two of them with Sienna in couples, and qualified for the national finals again.
“I had also moved up both a difficulty and age category, so I was unbelievably proud of this result. Jake is working miracles with us to be able to achieve such great results as a school.”
Sienna, 16, is a year 12 dance scholar, studying performing arts at Seaford College. She competed in the under-21 event and came first in both ballroom and Latin, partnered by Jake.
She and Zoe-Beth came first in both ballroom and Latin in the under-40 couples event.
