Clean sweep for dancers from Worthing and Lancing

Zoe-Beth Hobbs from Broadwater and Sienna Elman-Baker from Lancing train with Jake Hooker at Hove Dance Centre.

They competed at Fleet both in couples and solo dances, winning a total of eight first places between them.

Zoe-Beth, 21, is also a musician, songwriter and educator, with the stage name Xoe-B.

Zoe-Beth Hobbs, left, and Sienna Elman-Baker with Jake Hooker, principal of Hove Dance Centre, at the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dance qualifying competition in Fleet

She said: “I managed to get a clean sweep of four first places, two of them with Sienna in couples, and qualified for the national finals again.

“I had also moved up both a difficulty and age category, so I was unbelievably proud of this result. Jake is working miracles with us to be able to achieve such great results as a school.”

Sienna, 16, is a year 12 dance scholar, studying performing arts at Seaford College. She competed in the under-21 event and came first in both ballroom and Latin, partnered by Jake.

She and Zoe-Beth came first in both ballroom and Latin in the under-40 couples event.