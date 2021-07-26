Circus 4 CYCALL: Circus performer to cycle marathon on 7ft stilt bike and 36in unicycle to support his son and raise money for adapted cycling charity in Worthing
Circus performer Nick Cook will be riding his bespoke 7ft stilt bike for a fundraising marathon around the CYCALL track at Brooklands Park in Worthing.
Circus 4 CYCALL will see Nick cycling 26 miles, which is 105 laps around the track, on Saturday, July 31, starting at 9.30am.
He will be using his stilt bike, as well as a 36in unicycle, and will be joined by his son Wynter and friends Kate and Trish, who are registered disabled, on CYCALL’s adapted trikes.
Nick said the goal was to support 11-year-old Wynter, who has cerebral palsy, to strengthen his legs for his next life-changing operation and to raise money for the adapted cycling charity.
He added: “CYCALL Adapted Cycling are an integral part of his pre-op and post-op recovery and essential to the community. Without them, Wynter would struggle to gain fitness and most importantly to have tons of fun whilst doing it.”
Visit www.justgiving.com/team/WeareCircus4Cycall to make a donation.
You can also go along and support the team.
Martine Walters, chairman of CYCALL, said: “On the day, the public can arrive anytime from 9am and hire an adapted bike for just £1 per lap.
“Come along and help raise the total, and encourage the team to keep going through their challenge. All funds raised will be going to CYCALL adapted cycling.”
The cycle track is tucked in the northern corner of Brooklands Park, next to Western Road.
If you would like to know more about the charity and pre-book a cycle session, please contact Martine on 07784918122 or emailing [email protected]