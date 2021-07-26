Circus 4 CYCALL will see Nick cycling 26 miles, which is 105 laps around the track, on Saturday, July 31, starting at 9.30am.

He will be using his stilt bike, as well as a 36in unicycle, and will be joined by his son Wynter and friends Kate and Trish, who are registered disabled, on CYCALL’s adapted trikes.

Nick said the goal was to support 11-year-old Wynter, who has cerebral palsy, to strengthen his legs for his next life-changing operation and to raise money for the adapted cycling charity.

Circus performer Nick Cook with his bespoke 7ft stilt bike

He added: “CYCALL Adapted Cycling are an integral part of his pre-op and post-op recovery and essential to the community. Without them, Wynter would struggle to gain fitness and most importantly to have tons of fun whilst doing it.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/team/WeareCircus4Cycall to make a donation.

You can also go along and support the team.

Martine Walters, chairman of CYCALL, said: “On the day, the public can arrive anytime from 9am and hire an adapted bike for just £1 per lap.

“Come along and help raise the total, and encourage the team to keep going through their challenge. All funds raised will be going to CYCALL adapted cycling.”

The cycle track is tucked in the northern corner of Brooklands Park, next to Western Road.