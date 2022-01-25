Circles Network UK enjoy day out at Crawley Town after being nominated for club's Gratitude Scheme

Twenty people from Circles Network UK watched the Reds lose 1-0 to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday after being nominated to receive free tickets for their work during the Covid pandemic.

Circles Network, who are based in grounds of Crawley Town' s stadium, have offices in Peterborough and Scotland and in the South East has provided 1-1 support to disabled and disadvantaged people of all ages in transformation and empowering ways to live fulfilling and inclusive lives.

Circles Network UK at the Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers game

Project manager Stevie Ruxton said: "Everyone at Circles Network was thrilled to be nominated for the tickets and these were able to be shared with the wider team in Peterborough.

"They had been hoping to visit Crawley Football Stadium and watch a game with the Crawley team for some time but due to Covid this was unable to happen.

"A great day was had by all, even if the result was not as we wanted, although one staff member who is an avid Tranmere Rovers fan was very pleased."

The club, in conjunction with key stakeholders including the Crawley Observer, are giving away 2,000 tickets to watch the Reds as a thank for people who deserve them within the Crawley community.

So far we have allocated tickets to Crawley Open House, Tilgate Bakery, Holiday Inn Express, and Oakwood School.